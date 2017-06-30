Shooting injures 17 people at Little Rock nightclub
July 1 At least 17 people were wounded after gunfire erupted at a concert in Little Rock, Arkansas, early on Saturday, police said on social media.
June 30 Schibsted says:
* Closing of the transaction to increase ownership in OLX Brazil and Yapo Chile and divest Asian assets
* Gains of approximately NOK 1.3 billion will be recognized in consolidated financial statements of schibsted for q2 2017
* Amount will be reported on "other income and expenses" line in consolidated income statement.
* Transaction implies a cash payment to telenor of $400 million. Schibsted has financed amount with debt. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)
STRASBOURG, France, July 1 Leaders from the United States, Russia and across Europe paid tribute to Helmut Kohl as the architect of German reunification and a driving force for European integration on Saturday.
ST PETERSBURG, July 1 FIFA President Gianni Infantino signalled that he is in favour of introducing video assistant referees (VAR) at next year's World Cup following its success at the Confederations Cup, although he conceded the system needs to be improved.