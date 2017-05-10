May 10 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd

* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings reports financial results for the first quarter 2017

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.40

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.27

* Q1 revenue $1.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.14 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd - FY adjusted EPS expected to be in range of $3.79 to $3.89; sees Q2 adjusted eps to be about $0.95

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: