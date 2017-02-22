UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Feb 22 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.56
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.32
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue increased 8.5 percent to $1.1 billion compared to $1.0 billion in 2015
* Sees double-digit adjusted EPS growth in 2017
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd sees Q1 adjusted EPS approx $0.36
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings - As of December 31, 2016, anticipated capital expenditures were $1.3 billion for each of years of 2017 and 2018
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd sees full year adjusted EPS in range of $3.75 to $3.85
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings - Anticipates capital expenditures of $1.2 billion for 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
