BRIEF-Marlin Bidco says Shawbrook buyout offer now unconditional
* Valid acceptances representing, in aggregate, approximately 75.6 per cent. of Shawbrook's issued ordinary share capital have been received
May 4 NORWEGIAN FINANS HOLDING ASA
* GROUP'S COMPREHENSIVE INCOME AMOUNTED TO NOK 328 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017, CORRESPONDING TO AN EARNINGS GROWTH OF NOK 38 MILLION COMPARED WITH Q4 OF 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Valid acceptances representing, in aggregate, approximately 75.6 per cent. of Shawbrook's issued ordinary share capital have been received
June 19 Vice Media said on Monday it had closed a $450 million investment from private equity firm TPG, as the millennial-focused media company seeks to offer more programming content as well as expand into new markets.
DUBAI/ABU DHABI, June 19 Goldilocks Investment Co, an open-ended equity fund which is part of Abu Dhabi Financial Group, said on Monday it had bought 5 percent of Abu Dhabi-listed gas producer Dana Gas.