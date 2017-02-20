BRIEF-J2 GLOBAL ANNOUNCES PROPOSED $550 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT OFFERING
* J2 GLOBAL ANNOUNCES PROPOSED $550 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT OFFERING
Feb 20 Notorious Pictures SpA:
* Buys six films at European Film Market
* Acquired films are: Belle & Sebastien, 211, Teen Spirit, Snow Ponies, Light of My Life, and Heidi - Regina della montagna Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* J2 GLOBAL ANNOUNCES PROPOSED $550 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT OFFERING
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
NEW YORK, June 16 Securus Technologies is in the midst of finalizing revisions to its US$1.3bn leveraged buyout debt package after investors pushed back on a first-out revolver included in the capital structure, according to sources.