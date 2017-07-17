FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Notting Hill Housing Trust issues statement responding to Grenfell tower fire
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Iraq
#Turkey
Sections
Featured
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
Market Analysis
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
End to austerity? Poll gamble exposes Tory rift
End to austerity? Poll gamble exposes Tory rift
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
Market Analysis
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 17, 2017 / 8:43 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Notting Hill Housing Trust issues statement responding to Grenfell tower fire

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Notting Hill Housing Trust

* Notting Hill Housing Trust - Statement responding to grenfell tower fire

* Notting Hill Housing Trust-following tragic fire at grenfell tower in north kensington, continue to provide support to residents & wider community

* Notting Hill Housing Trust-shortly after fire, department for communities & local government asked registered providers to supply details of all homes over 6 storeys high

* Says "we have 101 such buildings and initial reviews identified that 42 of them warranted further investigation"

* Notting Hill Housing Trust - following a further review, the figure of homes over six storeys high has risen to 44 from 42

* Notting Hill Housing Trust says of those 44 buildings, investigations have shown that 40 do not have acm cladding

* Notting Hill Housing Trust says at grange walk, a mixed tenure residential development in bermondsey, cladding did not pass fire tests

* Notting Hill Housing Trust says at grange walk has quickly put in place measures to protect residents and mitigate any risks

* Notting Hill Housing Trust says is also carrying out a review of projects that are on-site, all of which conform with current building regulations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.