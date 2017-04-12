UPDATE 3-Canada's Home Capital agrees settlement with regulator
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
April 12 Nottingham Building Society:
* Appointment of Dan Mundy as finance director (subject to final regulatory approval)
* Mundy succeeds Ashraf Piranie who recently left society to join West Bromwich Building Society Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
WELLINGTON, June 15 The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said on Thursday that New Zealand's central bank should add debt-to-income (DTI) limits on home loans to its toolkit to help cool the country's housing market.
* Pacific Current announces $30 million institutional placement