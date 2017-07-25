FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Nouveau Monde signs non-binding LOI with Hunan Zhongke Shinzoom Co
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Banks dealing EU sovereign debt may be dragged out of London
The road to Brexit
Banks dealing EU sovereign debt may be dragged out of London
Mosul rebuilds monuments, mosques - and society
Iraq
Mosul rebuilds monuments, mosques - and society
Aleppo's limping recovery shows limits of battered Syrian state
Syria
Aleppo's limping recovery shows limits of battered Syrian state
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 25, 2017 / 11:30 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Nouveau Monde signs non-binding LOI with Hunan Zhongke Shinzoom Co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc

* Has signed a non-binding letter of intent with hunan zhongke shinzoom co ltd

* Nouveau monde graphite inc - purpose of proposed jv is to participate in growing north american li-ion battery anode material market

* Nouveau monde graphite inc - distribution jv will exclusively market shinzoom's anode materials to lithium battery manufacturers in north america

* Nouveau monde graphite inc - parties seek to form new corporation which will be owned 51% by shinzoom and 49% by nouveau monde Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.