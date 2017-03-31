March 31 Nova Lifestyle Inc
* Nova Lifestyle reschedules fourth quarter and year end
earnings results to April 12, 2017
* Nova Lifestyle Inc - will file for an extension due to
additional time and work needed to prepare annual report form
10-k
* Nova Lifestyle- extention to prepare 10-K in relation to
company's sale of China based assets in 2016
* Nova Lifestyle Inc - does not anticipate any material
changes on its operating results for Q4 and year ended December
31, 2016
* Nova Lifestyle- audit is substantially completed but
auditor requires additional time to complete final review
procedures, deliver their audit opinion
