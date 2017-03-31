March 31 Nova Lifestyle Inc

* Nova Lifestyle reschedules fourth quarter and year end earnings results to April 12, 2017

* Nova Lifestyle Inc - will file for an extension due to additional time and work needed to prepare annual report form 10-k

* Nova Lifestyle- extention to prepare 10-K in relation to company's sale of China based assets in 2016

* Nova Lifestyle Inc - does not anticipate any material changes on its operating results for Q4 and year ended December 31, 2016

* Nova Lifestyle- audit is substantially completed but auditor requires additional time to complete final review procedures, deliver their audit opinion