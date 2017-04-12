PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 15
June 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 Nova Lifestyle Inc
* Nova Lifestyle says needs additional time to prepare its annual report on Form 10-k in relation to co's sale of China based assets in 2016
* Nova Lifestyle Inc - does not anticipate any material changes on its operating results for Q4 and year ended December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Future tax may be subject to change in ad regulation - minister
* Seeks injunction in California court, expects ruling by mid-July