UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 29
June 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 37 points at 7,424 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.52 percent ahead of the cash market open.
June 28 Nova Lifestyle Inc
* Nova Lifestyle Inc - Sees accelerating e-commerce growth in 2017, increases available number of SKUs by 200% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 37 points at 7,424 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.52 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, June 29 AstraZeneca and Hutchison China MediTech said on Thursday they had initiated a global late-stage clinical trial of the experimental drug savolitinib in a relatively rare type of kidney cancer.
* Cma has decided, on information currently available to it, not to refer following merger to a phase 2 investigation under provisions of enterprise act 2002: