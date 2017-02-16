BRIEF-Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign effective June 30
* Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign all positions with co, including as director of finance and controller, effective June 30
Feb 16 Novabase SA:
* FY 2016 net profit up 29 percent at 9.6 million euros ($10.24 million) versus 7.4 million euros year ago
* FY EBITDA down 51 percent at 5.9 million euros versus 12.0 million euros year ago
* FY turnover up 7 percent at 135.7 million euros versus 127.2 million euros year ago
* Sees FY 2017 turnover above 140 million euros, EBITDA above 10 million euros
* To propose dividend of 0.15 euro per share, up 25 percent versus year ago
Source text: bit.ly/2kWOtDf
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9379 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign all positions with co, including as director of finance and controller, effective June 30
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07