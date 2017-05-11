May 11 Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Novabay Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017
financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.26
* Q1 sales $3.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $3.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc says expect current financial
resources to be sufficient to fund operations and our growth
strategy throughout 2017
* Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc says for Q1 Avenova
prescription sales into pharmacy channel were $2.8 million, up
402% year-over-year
* Novabay -Total number of medical professionals who have
prescribed Avenova exceeded 9,700, up 33% year-over-year and up
12% from Q4 of 2016
* Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc says affirming its financial
guidance for 2017
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.40, revenue view $19.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
