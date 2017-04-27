BRIEF-Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sg61MT) Further company coverage:
April 27 Novacyt SA:
* FY consolidated net loss of 5.7 million euros ($6.22 million) versus loss of 13.9 million euros year ago
* FY consolidated EBITDA loss of 2.3 million euros versus loss of 2.9 million euros year ago
* We expect that overall revenue will continue growth in the second half of the year
* Combined with the control of overhead costs, this should the group's trajectory towards profitability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9170 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sg61MT) Further company coverage:
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
* Advanced Pharma Inc d/b/a Avella of Houston issues voluntary nationwide recall of all unexpired nitroglycerin injection in 5pct dextrose USP products produced at its houston location from March 3, 2017 through May 31, 2017 due to sub-potency