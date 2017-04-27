April 27 Novacyt SA:

* FY consolidated net loss of 5.7 million euros ($6.22 million) versus loss of 13.9 million euros year ago

* FY consolidated EBITDA loss of 2.3 million euros versus loss of 2.9 million euros year ago

* We expect that overall revenue will continue growth in the second half of the year

* Combined with the control of overhead costs, this should the group's trajectory towards profitability