March 9 Novae Group Plc
* Profit before tax of 59.1 million pounds before Ogden
* Profit before tax of 23.7 million pounds including Ogden
* Gross written premium of 901 million pounds ($1.10
billion) (2015: 787 million pounds)
* Weighted average rates on renewal premium reduced by 3.5
percent
* Combined ratio of 98.3 percent before Ogden rate change
* Combined ratio of 103.6 percent, including Ogden
* Net investment income of 32.7 million pounds (2015: 6.8
million pounds)
* Final dividend of 7.5p per share
* Chairman says ogden one off impact on our reserves and we
must focus on returning comfortable level of surplus that we
have carried to date
