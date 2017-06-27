WRAPUP 4-New computer virus spreads from Ukraine to disrupt world business
* Port terminals operated by Maersk disrupted (Adds details on Maersk disruption, FedEx on TNT)
June 26 Novagold Resources Inc:
* Novagold reports 2017 second quarter results highlighting continued strong progress with permitting and advancement of optimization at donlin gold
* Q2 loss per share $0.03
* Novagold Resources - for full year 2017, expect to spend approximately $27 million, including $11 million for general and administrative costs
* Novagold Resources - Novagold has sufficient funds to complete permitting, including new drill program and planned optimization work at donlin gold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 28 PayPal Holdings Inc has invested in LendUp, a San Francisco-based startup that offers loans online to consumers who have been traditionally overlooked by banks because they are considered too risky.
DUBLIN, June 28 Irish consumers could be forced to pay higher prices for everyday items if Britain's exit from the European Union leads to tariffs being imposed on goods coming into the country, a government report said on Wednesday.