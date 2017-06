June 29 Novan Inc:

* Novan Inc - on June 28, co and William L. Hodges, interim CFO of company, entered into an amendment to offer letter dated March 21, 2017 - SEC filing

* Novan Inc - agreement provides that Hodges will continue to serve as company's interim CFO and principal financial and accounting officer through Aug 15, 2017