RPT-Swiss banks lobby for get-out clause as end of bank secrecy nears
* Graphic on cash in Switzerland: https://tinyurl.com/yahq67uv
March 6 Novan Inc
* Novan provides update on SB204 development program
* Novan Inc - Intends to proceed with SB204 development program
* Novan Inc- Meeting could lead to a new drug application, or NDA, submission targeted in Q1 of 2018
* Novan Inc - Continues to believe that company's cash on hand is sufficient to fund operations at least through end of 2017
* Novan - Intends to pursue pre-submission meeting with FDA, to discuss entirety of SB204 development program in Q3 of 2017
* Novan Inc - Anticipates that additional funding will be required to support SB204 through FDA process, as well as to fund operations beyond 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Graphic on cash in Switzerland: https://tinyurl.com/yahq67uv
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump on Friday will announce plans to tighten restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and clamp down on U.S. business dealings with the island’s military, rolling back parts of former President Barack Obama’s historic opening to Havana.
TAIPEI, June 16 Sinopac's $340 million sale of its U.S. unit to Cathay General Bancorp will not be approved by the Taiwan financial regulator if Sinopac does not submit additional satisfactory paperwork to the watchdog, a source with the regulator said.