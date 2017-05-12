BRIEF-Amgen says FDA accepts sBLA to expand indication for XGEVA
* FDA accepts Amgen's supplemental biologics license application to expand indication for XGEVA (denosumab) to include multiple myeloma patients
May 12 Novan Inc
* Novan reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.73
* Novan inc - continues to believe that company's cash on hand is sufficient to fund operations at least through end of 2017
* Novan - are exploring a number of potential financing options, including partnering activities, in efforts to continue advancement of product candidates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Honeywell's connected aircraft maintenance offering to reduce flight delays and cancellations for cathay pacific
* A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary chapter 11 case and files prepackaged joint chapter 11 plan of reorganization