June 5 Novan Inc
* Novan announces leadership adjustments and business update
* Novan - nate stasko, current ceo, will now focus "his
efforts and considerable scientific talent as "president & chief
scientific officer" of novan"
* Bob ingram, current chairman of company's board of
directors, will now serve as non-employee executive chairman of
board
* Kelly martin, currently a non-executive director, will
assume role of chief executive officer of novan on an interim
basis
* Kent geer will become lead independent director of company
and continue in his role as chairman of audit committee
* Continues to believe that company's cash on hand is
sufficient to fund operations at least through end of 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: