May 8 Novanta Inc

* Novanta announces financial results for the first quarter 2017

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.98 from continuing operations

* Sees q2 2017 revenue about $110 million to $112 million

* Q1 revenue rose 21 percent to $109 million

* Sees q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.30 to $0.33