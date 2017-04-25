April 25 Novartis Ag

* CEO Joe Jimenez says thinks with Cosentyx "we can hold our own" against lilly drug taltz

* Says price of potential acquisitions has increased, prompting company to "go upstream" for early stage drug acquisitions

* Jimenez says Entresto on track for the objectives for the year, expects growth quarter-by-quarter

* Jimenez says timing of Novartis's involvement in Turkey campaign was unfortunate, but principle of supporting patients around the world remains, declined to comment on plans for campaign