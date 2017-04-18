April 18 Novartis said
* Novartis expands development programs for NASH through
clinical collaboration with Allergan
* Phase IIb clinical trial launched to evaluate a
combination of a Novartis FXR agonist and Allergan's
cenicriviroc for NASH, a progressive form of non-alcoholic
fatty liver disease
* NASH is the progressive form of non-alcoholic fatty liver
disease (NAFLD), which is characterized by the accumulation of
fat in the liver, inflammation and fibrosis (scarring), and can
eventually lead to cirrhosis and liver failure. NASH is a major
cause of liver disease worldwide and the leading cause of liver
transplants for people under 50 in the US. There are currently
no approved treatments for NASH.
* Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.
