BRIEF-Lupin launches generic Topicort LP Emollient and Topicort cream in U.S.
June 15 Novartis Ag
* Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada - combination treatment tafinlar plus mekinist approved by Health Canada to treat braf V600-positive metastatic NSCLC after prior systemic therapy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says co has suspended operation of its dividend reinvestment plan until further notice
* HUMANA CONTINUES TO RUN KAVLAGÅRDEN AFTER WINNING QUALITY PROCUREMENT