* Novartis presents updated data that reinforce the efficacy and safety of Kisqali (ribociclib) plus letrozole as a first-line option for hr+/her2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer

* Says Kisqali plus letrozole demonstrated median progression-free survival (PFS) of 25.3 months compared to 16.0 months for letrozole alone

* Says patients on Kisqali plus letrozole maintained overall health-related quality of life compared to those treated with letrozole alone, and no new safety concerns have been identified Source text for Eikon: [here ]

