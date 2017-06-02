June 2 Novartis Ag
* Novartis presents updated data that reinforce the efficacy
and safety of Kisqali (ribociclib) plus letrozole as a
first-line option for hr+/her2- advanced or metastatic breast
cancer
* Says Kisqali plus letrozole demonstrated median
progression-free survival (PFS) of 25.3 months compared to 16.0
months for letrozole alone
* Says patients on Kisqali plus letrozole maintained overall
health-related quality of life compared to those treated with
letrozole alone, and no new safety concerns have been identified
Source text for Eikon: [here
]
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by John Miller)