June 20 Novartis AG
* Novartis says rth258 (brolucizumab) demonstrates robust
visual gains in namd patients with a majority on a 12-week
injection interval
* Says 57% and 52% of patients receiving rth258 6 mg in
respective trials were maintained exclusively on a q12w interval
immediately following loading phase and continuing through week
48
* Says rth258 (brolucizumab) 6 mg met primary and key
secondary endpoints in two phase iii studies, hawk and harrier
* Says rth258 3 mg, evaluated in hawk, also met these
endpoints
