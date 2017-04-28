UPDATE 3-Dow launches new GMO corn after landing China import approval
* Six more products still waiting for green light (Adds Dow corn launch, Dow comment, background on Enlist platform)
April 28 Novartis AG:
* Says U.S. wholesale acquisition cost of Rydapt for AML indication is $7,495 for 14-day package and $14,990 for 28-day package - spokeswoman Further company coverage:
* Six more products still waiting for green light (Adds Dow corn launch, Dow comment, background on Enlist platform)
WASHINGTON, June 14 A U.S. Justice Department lawyer said at a court hearing Wednesday it could take "weeks or months" before regulators decide whether to approval a software fix for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV diesel vehicles.
DUBAI, June 14 Qatar National Bank (QNB), the largest bank in the Middle East and Africa, has seen no significant outflows of deposits since a diplomatic rift started between Qatar and certain other Arab countries, it said on Wednesday.