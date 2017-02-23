Feb 23 Novartis AG

* Novartis drug zykadia receives fda priority review for first-line use in patients with alk+ metastatic nsclc

* Says novartis drug zykadia receives fda priority review for first-line use in patients with alk+ metastatic nsclc

* Says fda also grants breakthrough therapy designation based on phase iii data in previously untreated alk+ metastatic nsclc patients with metastases to brain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)