BRIEF-Mersana Therapeutics sees IPO of 5 mln shares priced between $14 and $16
Mersana Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5 million shares priced between between $14.00 and $16.00
Feb 23 Novartis AG
Novartis drug zykadia receives fda priority review for first-line use in patients with alk+ metastatic nsclc
fda also grants breakthrough therapy designation based on phase iii data in previously untreated alk+ metastatic nsclc patients with metastases to brain
fda also grants breakthrough therapy designation based on phase iii data in previously untreated alk+ metastatic nsclc patients with metastases to brain
Lin Ou Wen an executive director retired from board
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary acquired 70 percent stake in a Hebei-based pharma company