PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 22
June 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 26 Novartis Ag
* Novartis receives FDA approval for expanded use of zykadia® in first-line alk-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (nsclc) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MEXICO CITY, June 21 Mexico's Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday in a spat over interconnection rates paid between telecommunications firm America Movil and rivals that touches on a bigger case related to an antitrust reform the company is fighting.
June 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.