BRIEF-Monster digital, Innovate Biopharmaceuticals enter into letter of intent regarding reverse merger
* Monster Digital and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals enter into letter of intent regarding reverse merger
May 8 Novatti Group Ltd:
* Enters into a conditional binding agreement with prophecy international
* Consideration for acquisition is $2.75 million in cash
* Acquisition is earnings accretive and will provide immediate cash flows to novatti
* Deal to acquire 100% of its basis2 billing and customer information systems (CIS) business
* Revenues generated from acquisition are expected to be a significant contributor to novatti's targeted profitability in fy2018
* Acquisition will be funded through a 1 for 4 accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer raising approx. $3.25mln
* Deal to acquire 100% of Prophecy International's basis2 billing and customer information systems (CIS) business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Monster Digital and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals enter into letter of intent regarding reverse merger
* Says Tsinghua Tongfang plans to buy up to 29.9 percent stake in the company, share trade remains suspended
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has downgraded Indonesian-based telecommunication trading company PT Tiphone Mobile Indonesia Tbk's National Long-Term Rating to 'BBB+(idn)' from 'A-(idn)'. The Outlook is Negative. At the same time, we have downgraded the ratings on Tiphone's IDR2 trillion bond programme and IDR500 billion bonds issued under the programme to 'BBB+(idn)' from 'A-(idn)'. The downgrade and Negative Outlook