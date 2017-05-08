May 8 Novatti Group Ltd:

* Enters into a conditional binding agreement with prophecy international

* Consideration for acquisition is $2.75 million in cash

* Acquisition is earnings accretive and will provide immediate cash flows to novatti

* Deal to acquire 100% of its basis2 billing and customer information systems (CIS) business

* Revenues generated from acquisition are expected to be a significant contributor to novatti's targeted profitability in fy2018

* Acquisition will be funded through a 1 for 4 accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer raising approx. $3.25mln

