BRIEF-Tailyn Technologies to pay 2016 dividend on July 27
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 27
April 13 Novatti Group Ltd-
* Reseller agreement to target indian payments market,tsn
* Subsidiary has entered into an exclusive agreement with Transaction Solutions International Limited
* Novatti and tsn will work on a shared outcome basis to deploy Novatti payment solutions to clients of tsi in india
* Under deal Novatti will get a mixture of wholesale and revenue share fees and revenues will be dependent on sales volumes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 27
* Says it will acquire 100 percent stake in GALAXY Inc, which is engaged in on-demand publishing business and media business, for 140 million yen
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 15