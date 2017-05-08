May 8 Novavax Inc

* Novavax reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.16

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $5.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $6.2 million

* Novavax- As of March 31, 2017, had $211.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities compared to $235.5 million as of December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: