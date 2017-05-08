May 8 Novavest Real Estate AG:

* PLANS TO CARRY OUT ORDINARY CAPITAL INCREASE IN THE PERIOD FROM MAY 15, 2017 TO JUNE 9, 2017

* REFERENCE RATIO IS 4:1, A REGISTERED SHARE OF CHF 37.00 IS OFFERED TO THE SHAREHOLDERS FOR EACH FOUR REGISTERED SHARES

* WITHIN THE SCOPE OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE, UP TO 911,178 REGISTERED SHARES WITH A PAR VALUE OF CHF 33.25 PER SHARE TO BE ISSUED