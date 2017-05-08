China issuers pounce on loophole to print short-term bonds
* Companies rush out short-dated bonds in fear of further rule tightening
May 8 Novavest Real Estate AG:
* PLANS TO CARRY OUT ORDINARY CAPITAL INCREASE IN THE PERIOD FROM MAY 15, 2017 TO JUNE 9, 2017
* REFERENCE RATIO IS 4:1, A REGISTERED SHARE OF CHF 37.00 IS OFFERED TO THE SHAREHOLDERS FOR EACH FOUR REGISTERED SHARES
* WITHIN THE SCOPE OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE, UP TO 911,178 REGISTERED SHARES WITH A PAR VALUE OF CHF 33.25 PER SHARE TO BE ISSUED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Companies rush out short-dated bonds in fear of further rule tightening
* AFG now believe NPAT for FY17 will be within range of $37.0 to $37.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.038 yuan per share(before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 23