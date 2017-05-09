BRIEF-AAC Holdings reaches agreement with unionized workers at sunrise house in New Jersey
* AAC Holdings Inc reaches agreement with unionized workers at sunrise house in New Jersey
May 9 Novelion Therapeutics Inc:
* Novelion Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $155 million to $165 million
* Q1 revenue $30 million
* Qtrly loss per share $1.67
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Armistice Capital LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc, as of June 9, 2017
* Has sold one of its existing vessels, bulk beothuk, to a third party for $7 million cash