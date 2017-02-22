Feb 21 Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2
* Affiliates of Apollo and HGM agree to combine novitex and
Sourcehov with Quinpario acquisition corp. 2 to form exela
technologies, a public company in a transaction valued at $2.8
billion
* Combined company is expected to have approximately $1.5
billion in revenue in 2017
* Ddeal price funded through combination of $1.35 billion in
new debt financing, cash from quinpario, rollover equity and
cash on hand
* Shareholders of sourcehov and novitex are rolling 100
percent of current equity, and will be majority shareholders of
combined company
* Quinpario acquisition corp- proposed transaction includes
committed financing from royal bank of canada and credit suisse
* Says combined company will have a board of directors
consisting of eight members
* Combined company to be listed on nasdaq global select
market
