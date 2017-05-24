May 24 Portugal's Novo Banco says in a
statement:
* Completes the sale of 75 percent stake in Novo Banco Asia
for 145.8 million euros ($162.96 million) to Hong Kong-based
Well Link Group Holdings ltd.
* Expects an estimated significant positive impact of 25 to
30 basis points on the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of Novo Banco.
* The terms and conditions agreed define also put and call
options for the remaining 25 percent, exercisable in a term of
up to 5 years.
Source text for Eikon: here
Further company coverage: [ ]
($1 = 0.8947 euros)
(Reporting by Andrei Khalip)