June 23 Novo Nordisk A/S
* The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP),
under the European Medicines Agency (EMA), has issued a positive
opinion on update of the EU label for Victoza
* The update is based on the results from the LEADER trial
which investigated the long-term effects of Victoza in people
with type 2 diabetes, at high risk of major
cardiovascular events
* The CHMP positive opinion for Victoza(®) is now referred
to the European Commission, which grants approval in the EU, for
final action on the proposed indication
* Novo Nordisk expects to receive the European Commission
decision for the Victoza label update in the third quarter of
2017
