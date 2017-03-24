March 24 Novo Nordisk
* The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP),
under the European Medicines Agency (EMA), has issued a positive
opinion, recommending an update of the label for Tresiba
(insulin degludec) to include data from the
SWITCH 1 and 2 clinical trials
* In the trials, Tresiba, the new-generation
once-daily basal insulin, demonstrated clinically relevant
reductions in hypoglycaemia compared with insulin glargine U100
in people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes
* For the SWITCH 1 trial, the CHMP recommends the updated
label to include results reflecting the significant reductions
in hypoglycaemia
* For the SWITCH 2 trial, the CHMP recommends the updated
label to include results reflecting the significant reductions
in hypoglycaemia
* "An inclusion of the SWITCH trial results in the label
will further support the clinical profile of Tresiba," said Mads
Krogsgaard Thomsen, chief science officer
* The CHMP positive opinion is now referred for final action
to the European Commission, which grants approval in the EU
* Novo Nordisk expects to receive the updated marketing
authorisation in the second quarter of 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Teis Jensen)