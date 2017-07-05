July 5 Novo Nordisk:
* Novo Nordisk recalls cartridge holders in certain NovoPen
Echo insulin delivery devices due to potential health risks
* Says believes risk of experiencing high blood sugar when
using a device with an affected cartridge holder is low
* Using a device with a cracked/broken cartridge holder may
result in device delivering a reduced dose of insulin which
could potentially lead to high blood sugar
* Received numerous complaints of damaged cartridge holders
and has received some reports of adverse events to date
* Affected batches of NovoPen Echo were distributed between
8/1/2016 - 6/22/2017
* Has corrected problem related to cartridge holders and has
determined no other component of the pen is affected
* Recall of insulin cartridge holders because they may crack
or break if exposed to certain chemicals, like certain cleaning
agents
