* Receives positive 17-2 vote from fda advisory committee that victoza® provides substantial evidence of cardiovascular risk reduction in patients with type 2 diabetes

* Look forward to working with FDA to include important results from leader trial in Victoza(®) label

* Supplemental new drug application for Victoza's regulatory feedback in US is expected in q3 2017

* Says with the vote today Co is one step closer towards a cardiovascular indication for victoza to reduce risk of cardiovascular events

