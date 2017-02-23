BRIEF-Mattel Inc on June 15 signed amendment deal
* Mattel Inc - On June 15, co entered into amendment to seventh amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing
Feb 23 Novocure Ltd:
* Novocure reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides company update
* Q4 revenue $30.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $27 million
Qtrly loss per share $0.26
* Five Oaks Investment Corp. announces pricing of additional shares of common stock
HONG KONG, June 16 Creditors of struggling commodity trader Noble Group Ltd have agreed to offer a lifeline by pushing back a repayment deadline on a crucial credit line until October, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.