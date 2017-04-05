April 6 Novogen Ltd :

* Novogen terminates ATM-3507 preclinical development program

* Decision to terminate development of atm-3507 does not affect 'next-generation atm' program

* Novogen anticipates significant future cost savings associated with termination

* A reduction in headcount will be implemented, and other employees will be reallocated to new responsibilities

* Atm-3507 (anisina) will not be progressed into clinical trials due to "unfavourable balance of preclinical activity relative to emerging toxicology findings"

* Recently-announced crc-p grant for next-generation atm program is unaffected by the decision