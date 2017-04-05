BRIEF-Cryosite says Mark Byrne has been appointed interim CEO
* Agreed with Andrew Shine (CEO), that his notice period will now be effective 30th June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 6 Novogen Ltd :
* Novogen terminates ATM-3507 preclinical development program
* Decision to terminate development of atm-3507 does not affect 'next-generation atm' program
* Novogen anticipates significant future cost savings associated with termination
* A reduction in headcount will be implemented, and other employees will be reallocated to new responsibilities
* Atm-3507 (anisina) will not be progressed into clinical trials due to "unfavourable balance of preclinical activity relative to emerging toxicology findings"
* Recently-announced crc-p grant for next-generation atm program is unaffected by the decision Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Agreed with Andrew Shine (CEO), that his notice period will now be effective 30th June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jiang Tianfan resigned as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seeks trading halt pending review status of its current clinical trial in allergic rhinitis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: