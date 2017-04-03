April 3 Novo Nordisk
* Says once-weekly semaglutide demonstrated consistent
bloodglucose reductions and weight loss regardless of background
oral antidiabetic treatment
* Says findings from a post hoc analysis of the phase 3a
SUSTAIN 2-4 trials demonstrated greater mean reductions in HbA1c
and body weight with once-weekly semaglutide treatment compared
to sitagliptin, exenatide extended release (ER) and insulin
glargine U100 in adults with type 2 diabetes, across multiple
background oral antidiabetic (OAD) treatment categories
* The results were presented at the Endocrine Society's 99th
Annual Meeting and Expo (ENDO 2017) in Orlando, Florida in the
United States
