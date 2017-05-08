BRIEF-Smith Micro appoints Tim Huffmyer as new CFO
* Smith Micro appoints Tim Huffmyer as new chief financial officer
May 8 NOVOTEK AB
* Q1 OPERATING REVENUE SEK 55.1 MILLION VERSUS SEK 51.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 ORDER INTAKE SEK 52.5 MILLION VERSUS SEK 47.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT SEK 5.4 MILLION VERSUS SEK 5.3 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Smith Micro appoints Tim Huffmyer as new chief financial officer
* Sees IPO of 30.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC filing
* Karen Singer says believes the reconstituted Sito Mobile Ltd board appear "not to be acting in the best interests of the company's stockholders"