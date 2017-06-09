BRIEF-Yume declares special dividend and quarterly dividend
* Yume Inc - board of directors has declared a special dividend of $1.00 per share, and a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share
June 9 Now Corp
* Refers to news article "Now Corp Expanding Broadband Services" published by Businessworld Online
* Confirms accuracy of the statements regarding expansion of its broadband services to include residential areas in metro manila
* Company projects net income of 5.5 billion pesos and around 225,000 subscribers by end of 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Yume Inc - board of directors has declared a special dividend of $1.00 per share, and a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share
* Hill International receives $21.7 million contract from Penndot to manage i-95 reconstruction in Philadelphia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Xplore technologies corp says provided an update on its continued strategic realignment