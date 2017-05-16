May 16 NOXXON PHARMA NV:

* ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL CENTER FOR TUMOR DISEASES IN HEIDELBERG FOR NOX-A12/KEYTRUDA PHASE 1/2 COMBINATION TRIAL

* CANCER CENTER TO CONDUCT NOXXON TRIAL IN METASTATIC COLORECTAL AND PANCREAS CANCER PATIENTS

* TRIAL IS PART OF COLLABORATION WITH MERCK & CO/MSD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)