July 18 (Reuters) - NOXXON PHARMA NV:

* Issues First Tranche of Convertible Bonds, Odirnane

* INVESTOR YA II PN, LTD. HAS RECEIVED 100 NOTES WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 10,000.00 EACH, WHICH ARE LINKED TO 53,763 WARRANTS, WHOSE EXERCISE PRICE IS EUR 18.60 EACH‍​ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)