April 30 Noxxon Pharma Nv

* Reports 2016 financial results & announces advanced discussions regarding a convertible bond financing

* Revenue was eur 83 thousand for 2016 compared to eur 43 thousand for 2015

* Net loss for full year 2016 was eur 10.8 million, compared to eur 16.1 million in 2015

* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents amounted to eur 2.2 million, compared to eur 4.1 million at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)