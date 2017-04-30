BRIEF-UMP Healthcare says Jiang Tianfan resigned as executive director
Jiang Tianfan resigned as an executive director
April 30 Noxxon Pharma Nv
* Reports 2016 financial results & announces advanced discussions regarding a convertible bond financing
* Revenue was eur 83 thousand for 2016 compared to eur 43 thousand for 2015
* Net loss for full year 2016 was eur 10.8 million, compared to eur 16.1 million in 2015
Revenue was eur 83 thousand for 2016 compared to eur 43 thousand for 2015

Net loss for full year 2016 was eur 10.8 million, compared to eur 16.1 million in 2015

As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents amounted to eur 2.2 million, compared to eur 4.1 million at December 31, 2015
Seeks trading halt pending review status of its current clinical trial in allergic rhinitis
Zelda enters into strategic agreement with Knop Laboratories