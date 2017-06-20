BRIEF-Repco Home Finance proposes to raise INR 1 bln by issuing NCDs
* Says proposes to raise INR 1 billion by issue of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 NP3 FASTIGHETER AB:
* ACQUIRED A PROPERTY IN TIMRÅ AND ONE IN SKELLEFTEÅ WITH TOTAL UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE OF SEK 79 MILLION
* AGGREGATED RENTAL VALUE AMOUNTS TO SEK 7.7 MILLION
* ADDITIONALLY, NEW CONSTRUCTION STARTS IN ÖSTERSUND FOR SWEDOL
* ACCESS TO PROPERTY IN SKELLEFTEÅ WILL BE IN JULY 2017 WHILE ACCESS TO PROPERTY IN TIMRÅ JUNE 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2slYttL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, June 22 Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike has set up a subsidiary in Fukuoka city in southern Japan and plans to begin service later this year, it said on Thursday.
LONDON, June 22 Rises in U.S. interest rates will probably prop the dollar up over the next 18 months, but its multi-year run higher since 2012 looks to be over, strategists from British bank Barclays said in a note on Thursday.