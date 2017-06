March 9 NPC International Inc:

* Announces agreement to acquire 62 Wendy's units from Wendy's franchisee

* Also agreed to acquire six fee property locations from Valenti Mid-Atlantic Realty for $3.6 million

* To acquire 62 Wendy's restaurants for $52.6 million, plus amounts for working capital

* Acquisition is expected to be funded primarily with available cash on hand and borrowings on NPC's $110 million revolver